Li & Fung downsizing its Bangladesh office





According to international media reports, the company is set to slash 70 percent of its workforce. In Bangladesh, Li & Fung has already terminated 25 percent of its staff members while mid-level workers face a 15 percent salary cut amid the pandemic, rmgBangladesh website reported on June 9.

According to company sources, the layoff began before Eid and the company will have cut off 50 percent of its manpower in Bangladesh by July. When contacted, Li & Fung Bangladesh's human resource chief Zaid Hossain did not respond to a request for comment over the matter, instead suggesting reaching out to the company's media department.

On condition of anonymity, an official who was terminated, said, "People are being suspended without any prior notice. The company is not even paying its dues. "On the other hand, the company is not following the Labour Law which stipulates four months' payment and other benefits for termination," added the official.

Multinational supply chain management giant Li & Fung supplies retailers including Walmart with clothing mostly purchased from Asia. The company has been operating in 45 countries for 115 years.

The Bangladesh office of the supply giant has 462 employees including Bangladeshi, Indian and Sri Lankan citizens. The official who got terminated further said that it was mandatory for them to inform the company two months before quitting. Otherwise, the payments would be cut off.

According to media reports, Li & Fung got rid of 70 percent of the employees in its Hong Kong Procurement Department. Sourcing Journal has also confirmed the downsizing of its procurement department. "Since last week, the once-leading sourcing giant has been distributing dismissal notices that could affect hundreds of employees, said a report in AA Stocks.

"Layoffs are also rumored to be underway in its Shanghai and Shenzhen office," reports Sourcing Journal. South China Morning Post reported, "Li & Fung has confirmed it will lay off 40 employees in its Hong Kong headquarters."



















Li & Fung, a Hong Kong-based multinational clothing supply giant has allegedly fired unlawfully more than 100 employees in Bangladesh office. It is going through a massive downsizing in Bangladesh along with business operations in other countries.According to international media reports, the company is set to slash 70 percent of its workforce. In Bangladesh, Li & Fung has already terminated 25 percent of its staff members while mid-level workers face a 15 percent salary cut amid the pandemic, rmgBangladesh website reported on June 9.According to company sources, the layoff began before Eid and the company will have cut off 50 percent of its manpower in Bangladesh by July. When contacted, Li & Fung Bangladesh's human resource chief Zaid Hossain did not respond to a request for comment over the matter, instead suggesting reaching out to the company's media department.On condition of anonymity, an official who was terminated, said, "People are being suspended without any prior notice. The company is not even paying its dues. "On the other hand, the company is not following the Labour Law which stipulates four months' payment and other benefits for termination," added the official.Multinational supply chain management giant Li & Fung supplies retailers including Walmart with clothing mostly purchased from Asia. The company has been operating in 45 countries for 115 years.The Bangladesh office of the supply giant has 462 employees including Bangladeshi, Indian and Sri Lankan citizens. The official who got terminated further said that it was mandatory for them to inform the company two months before quitting. Otherwise, the payments would be cut off.According to media reports, Li & Fung got rid of 70 percent of the employees in its Hong Kong Procurement Department. Sourcing Journal has also confirmed the downsizing of its procurement department. "Since last week, the once-leading sourcing giant has been distributing dismissal notices that could affect hundreds of employees, said a report in AA Stocks."Layoffs are also rumored to be underway in its Shanghai and Shenzhen office," reports Sourcing Journal. South China Morning Post reported, "Li & Fung has confirmed it will lay off 40 employees in its Hong Kong headquarters."