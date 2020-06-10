Video
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020
BUILD launches toolkit to help C-19-hit SMEs

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have been hit by the ragins coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) due to their low shock-absorbing capacity.
 To revive their businesses, SMEs have to redesign their business operations to adopt to the new environment. To facilitate this process, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), with the support of the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC),developed a planning toolkit for SMEs. With the assistance of the Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD), this toolkit has now been adapted for Bangladesh.
The toolkit includes: A planning tool organized around '10 tips' to make businesses resilient, a brief guide for impacted businesses with an 'additional 5 tips,' and an awareness-raising brochure summarizing the '10 tips' and the '5 additional tips'.
This toolkit will support SMEs to protect their employees and their work environment. Moreover, this toolkitdemonstrates the process of how an SME can continue its operationsduring this crisisusing their existing resourcesand to help protect SMEs from further disruptions. In addition, the toolkit includesguidance for businesses which are already affected by COVID-19.
The toolkit is available at the following link: http://www.undrr.org/bcp-ap
For the convenience of Bangladeshi SMEs, a Bangla version of this toolkit is also available.  




The BUILD network is actively supporting the SMEs in Bangladesh. It is also collaborating with the UNDRRthe ARISE Network - the Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies with the intention to launch a national network in Bangladesh.




