Tour operators asked to build trust among tourists



View of Inani sea beach in Cox's Bazar

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Zoom Conference titled "World After Covid-19: Best Practice for Tourism in Bangladesh" organised jointly by Bangladesh Tourism Board, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and Bhraman Travel Magazine.

He said Bangladesh Tourism Board will formulate a guideline for all those involved in tourism business both in domestic and international tourism sector to ensure protection of tourists health and safety.

All organisations involved in tourism industry, including hotels and motels will have to follow this guideline, he said. It will also be monitored whether hygienic guidelines are being followed properly in hotels, motels and tourist places, he said.

Hosted by Abu Sufian, editor of Bhraman Travel Magazine, Bangladesh Tourism Board CEO Jabed Ahmed presided over the programme. Nawazish Ali Khan, CEO of Global Television, Mokabbir Hossain, CEO and MD of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), Professor Rashidul Hasan of Tourism and Hospitality department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, among others attended.

Speakers shared their ideas and experiences at the meeting as to how tourists can be encouraged and their safety be ensured in the pst Corona world.

They said tourists will change their outlook and behavior and tourists organizations in the country must come up with innovative ideas to win the trust of tourists from home and international tourists.

Tourism entrepreneurs need to adapt to the changing aspects to sustain the development of the tourism sector by offering new packages which will overcome their health concerns. The use of technology must corroborate the need for adapting natural aspects of life to win tourists concerns, the speakers said.









New tourist destinations have to be found out and create diversification of tourism products. Emphasis should be placed on rural and marginal tourist destinations and care should be taken to ensure that tourist destination will not be overcrowded.

Local people need to be involved in tourism and they must be trained to be transformed into skilled tourism manpower, they said. -UNB



Senior Secretary in the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Mohibul Haque said necessary steps would be taken to build trusts among tourists about health care and safety in the changing situation amid C-19 pandemic.He was speaking as the chief guest at the Zoom Conference titled "World After Covid-19: Best Practice for Tourism in Bangladesh" organised jointly by Bangladesh Tourism Board, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and Bhraman Travel Magazine.He said Bangladesh Tourism Board will formulate a guideline for all those involved in tourism business both in domestic and international tourism sector to ensure protection of tourists health and safety.All organisations involved in tourism industry, including hotels and motels will have to follow this guideline, he said. It will also be monitored whether hygienic guidelines are being followed properly in hotels, motels and tourist places, he said.Hosted by Abu Sufian, editor of Bhraman Travel Magazine, Bangladesh Tourism Board CEO Jabed Ahmed presided over the programme. Nawazish Ali Khan, CEO of Global Television, Mokabbir Hossain, CEO and MD of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), Professor Rashidul Hasan of Tourism and Hospitality department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, among others attended.Speakers shared their ideas and experiences at the meeting as to how tourists can be encouraged and their safety be ensured in the pst Corona world.They said tourists will change their outlook and behavior and tourists organizations in the country must come up with innovative ideas to win the trust of tourists from home and international tourists.Tourism entrepreneurs need to adapt to the changing aspects to sustain the development of the tourism sector by offering new packages which will overcome their health concerns. The use of technology must corroborate the need for adapting natural aspects of life to win tourists concerns, the speakers said.New tourist destinations have to be found out and create diversification of tourism products. Emphasis should be placed on rural and marginal tourist destinations and care should be taken to ensure that tourist destination will not be overcrowded.Local people need to be involved in tourism and they must be trained to be transformed into skilled tourism manpower, they said. -UNB