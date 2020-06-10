Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 10:58 AM
latest
Home Business

DSE edges up, CSE slides amid C-19-hit thin trade

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) edged up while the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid on Tuesday amid Covid-19 hit thin trade.
Forty-five people died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Tuesday afternoon. This was the highest number of deaths recorded in a day in the country so far
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, edged up up by 6.26 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 3,962. Two other indices also edged up. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 4.24 points to finish at 1,329 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 0.35 points to close at 917.
The market may remain almost unchanged till next Thursday when Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is set to unveil the Tk 5.6 trillion national budget for the fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021.
Most of the shares were remained stuck at the trading floor and very few buyers came and picked some of the offered shares.
Of the issues traded, 238 remained unchanged while only 25 issues advanced and 16 declined on the DSE trading floor.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, slumped to Tk 677 million, which was 36 per cent lower than the previous day's turnover of Tk 1.06 billion.
A total number of 10,546 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 25.04 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of the DSE also inched up to Tk 3,102 billion, from Tk 3,100 billion in the previous session.
Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 52 million changing hands, followed by Square Pharma, Indo-Bangla Pharma, ACI and Silva Pharma.
Pubali Bank was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 5.31 per cent while Prime Insurance was the worst loser, losing 6.48 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-slid 4.88 points to close at 11,244 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -fell 3.13 points to finish at 6,812.
Of the issues traded, 18 gained, 11 declined and 63 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 7.27 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 732 million in turnover.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBM turns away from facial recognition business
Cathay, Swire and Air China suspend trading in HK
24Tkt.com offers Tk 1949 airfare on domestic flight
Prime Bank gets new chairman of EC
Pak PM orders reforms in PIA to bring down losses
Australia shakes up foreign investment laws for security
F5G industry initiative launched
Euro top currency for green bonds: ECB


Latest News
Adidas promises 30 percent of new US hires will be black or Latino
Neymar faces criminal complaint for homophobia
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Most Asian markets rise, focus turns to Fed meeting
US, Russia to resume nuclear talks, but China casts cloud
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
Death toll stands at 411,144 globally
Dhaka rejects reported Malaysian proposition over 269 Rohingyas
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught re-handed while stealing govt medicine
Cops, bankers among 48 more contract coronavirus in Faridpur
Most Read News
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to USA'
Is Bangladesh ready to take on personal lending on alternative data?
Highest 45 deaths, 3,171 positive cases in a day
Covid-19 pandemic: Test of global relations and priorities
Director of Department of Women's Affairs dies of coronavirus
Nasim's 2nd test negative for corona
Barishal doctor dies in Dhaka with corona symptom
Best day of the year to be born
'Killer' beaten to death after stabbing youth in Khulna
Rapid test kits seems the only solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft