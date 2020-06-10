DSE edges up, CSE slides amid C-19-hit thin trade





Forty-five people died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Tuesday afternoon. This was the highest number of deaths recorded in a day in the country so far

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, edged up up by 6.26 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 3,962. Two other indices also edged up. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 4.24 points to finish at 1,329 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 0.35 points to close at 917.

The market may remain almost unchanged till next Thursday when Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is set to unveil the Tk 5.6 trillion national budget for the fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021.

Most of the shares were remained stuck at the trading floor and very few buyers came and picked some of the offered shares.

Of the issues traded, 238 remained unchanged while only 25 issues advanced and 16 declined on the DSE trading floor.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, slumped to Tk 677 million, which was 36 per cent lower than the previous day's turnover of Tk 1.06 billion.

A total number of 10,546 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 25.04 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of the DSE also inched up to Tk 3,102 billion, from Tk 3,100 billion in the previous session.

Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 52 million changing hands, followed by Square Pharma, Indo-Bangla Pharma, ACI and Silva Pharma.

Pubali Bank was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 5.31 per cent while Prime Insurance was the worst loser, losing 6.48 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-slid 4.88 points to close at 11,244 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -fell 3.13 points to finish at 6,812.

Of the issues traded, 18 gained, 11 declined and 63 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 7.27 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 732 million in turnover.















