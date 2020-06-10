

BD growth to slow to 1.6pc in FY20 due to C-19: WB

In addition, the country is likely to witness a shrink in growth to 1 percent in the coming fiscal year 2020-21.

The projection appears in its latest report "Global Economic Prospects 2020" released on Monday. According to the report, the growth is estimated to have slowed to 4.2 percent for India in the current fiscal year ending in March 2020, while 1.8 percent for Nepal, and -2.6 percent for Pakistan

"In Bangladesh, growth is expected to slow to 1.6 percent as the recovery in industrial production is reversed by Covid-19-related disruptions, such as mitigation measures and global exports plunge, and as remittances fall," said the report.

The growth in South Asia is projected to contract by 2.7% in 2020 and is marked by high uncertainty, said South Asian Country's GDP Forecasts in 2020.

Across the region, pandemic mitigation measures will severely hinder consumption and services activity, while high uncertainty about the pandemic will constrain private investment.

Alongside the human toll, there is a risk that the pandemic will trigger a long-lasting rise in poverty, especially among the low-income countries of the region, the World Bank said.

However, it also predicted that the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to result in a 5.2 percent contraction in global GDP in 2020 -- the deepest global recession in eight decades, despite unprecedented policy support.















