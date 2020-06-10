Rotary Medical Support Center’s corona service continues





Anyone can call this hotline number 09606000911 to get the advice of specialist doctors every day from 10:30am to 12:30pm and from 7:30pm to 8:30pm, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Rubayet Hossain said, Rotary Medical Support Center started its journey with 40 renowned specialist doctors of the country.









More experts are constantly being added to the service of the people.

Special treatment has also been arranged for the patients referred by the doctors of Medinova Medical Services, East West Medical Support Center.

Similar medical systems are being developed in other districts.

