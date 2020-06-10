Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 10:58 AM
latest
Home News

Rotary Medical Support Center’s corona service continues

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Observer Desk

The Rotary Medical Support Center continues its services to patients in Corona situation under the supervision of Md. Rubayet Hossain, Governor of Rotary International District 3281 for the session 2020-21.
Anyone can call this hotline number 09606000911 to get the advice of specialist doctors every day from 10:30am to 12:30pm and from 7:30pm to 8:30pm, according to a press release on Tuesday.
Rubayet Hossain said, Rotary Medical Support Center started its journey with 40 renowned specialist doctors of the country.




More experts are constantly being added to the service of the people.
Special treatment has also been arranged for the patients referred by the doctors of Medinova Medical Services, East West Medical Support Center.
Similar medical systems are being developed in other districts.
Rotary International has been selflessly providing humanitarian services in various parts of the world. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rotary Medical Support Center’s corona service continues
DNCC finds Aedes larvae in 162 houses
One new dengue case reported in 24 hrs: DGHS
BNP in DSCC Word No 27 distributes food among poor
Local security guards in the capital's Banasre area are not allowing the vendors
569 recover from Covid-19 in Rangpur division
Smuggler held with 3 buckskins in Khulna
Red Crescent reaches more than 30,000 victims of cyclone Amphan


Latest News
Adidas promises 30 percent of new US hires will be black or Latino
Neymar faces criminal complaint for homophobia
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Most Asian markets rise, focus turns to Fed meeting
US, Russia to resume nuclear talks, but China casts cloud
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
Death toll stands at 411,144 globally
Dhaka rejects reported Malaysian proposition over 269 Rohingyas
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught re-handed while stealing govt medicine
Cops, bankers among 48 more contract coronavirus in Faridpur
Most Read News
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to USA'
Is Bangladesh ready to take on personal lending on alternative data?
Highest 45 deaths, 3,171 positive cases in a day
Covid-19 pandemic: Test of global relations and priorities
Director of Department of Women's Affairs dies of coronavirus
Nasim's 2nd test negative for corona
Barishal doctor dies in Dhaka with corona symptom
Best day of the year to be born
'Killer' beaten to death after stabbing youth in Khulna
Rapid test kits seems the only solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft