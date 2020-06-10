Video
DNCC finds Aedes larvae in 162 houses

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) authority on Tuesday found Aedes mosquito larvae in 162 houses and establishments on the fourth day of its combing operation launched to protect the city dwellers from dengue that started in all 54 wards of DNCC on Saturday.
The mobile courts led by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) fined eight establishments Tk 33,000 for having presence of Aedes larvae.
Besides, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam on Tuesday asked the executive magistrates to strengthen the mobile court drives. He came up with the order at an online meeting with officials concerned of DNCC.
During the drive, it also visited 14,293 houses, establishments and under-construction buildings and found presence of Aedes larvae in 162 houses or establishments.
Besides, stagnant water-the breeding ground of Aedes mosquitoes-were found in other 9,740 houses and establishments during the drive.
During the four day drive, the DNCC visited 54,130 houses, establishments and under-construction building and found larvae of aedes mosquito in 701 houses or establishments.
It also realized fine worth Tk 1.86 lakh during the four days drive from June 6 to June 9.
The Aedes larvae were found in abandoned tyres, buckets, flower tubs, bottles, water-meters, garages, water houses, earthenware pots, broken mugs, floors, water-tanks, plastic containers, roof-drains, yogurt pots, abandoned commodes, coconut shells, broken pots, basement and spaces between two houses.
As per DNCC's plan, these operations will be conducted in one sector of each ward every day which means 10 sub-sectors in a day. It is expecting that the entire operation will be completed in 10 days.
Each DNCC team will be joined by four cleaners and one mosquito eradication worker in each sub-sector. Forty cleaners and 10 mosquito eradication workers will work in each ward.    -UNB


