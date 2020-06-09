

Rapid test kits seems the only solution



Currently, there are only fifty Covid-19 testing laboratories in Bangladesh against millions of Corona positive and negative patients. The labs have been struggling to ramp up daily tests, as the deadly disease has spread to almost all districts. A report suggests that the ratio of Corona positive and negative among the tested people is 1: 4 consecutively, while the total number of Corona positive patient is 65,769 in the country. Rapid test results are based either on detection of proteins in the Covid-19 virus from respiratory samples, or detection in blood or serum of human antibodies generated in response to an infection. As of now, this testing method is the only solution to immediately detect and isolate patients and provide treatment available.



The point, however, due to inadequate Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing facilities-- a DNA based technology--almost 90 per cent of the people who need testing are being deprived of the service in Bangladesh.



Under such critical situation, we have to ramp up testing facilities no matter at what cost.



To do so, rapid Corona testing kits should be introduced without delay since there is no alternative to face such a big challenge with our limited human and material resources of the health sector. Even though rapid testing kits will make the test easy there is a setback: it partially offers false results, to validate false result, further PCR testing needs to be taken.











Since the virus is not leaving us any time soon with its ever evolving patterns and symptoms, the government must adopt a comprehensive long term policy with added resources and logistical support.



There is no scope of the authority to remain indifferent on the issue under current circumstances. A delayed decision will lead to things getting out of control inviting a health disaster. Recently, the use of rapid test kits has started in the US and the UK and it is also time for us to follow suit.