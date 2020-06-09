

Shumona new BD envoy to Brunei

High Commissioner designate Shumona is a career foreign service officer, belonging to 17th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, Ministry of Foreign Affairs release said.









In her diplomatic career, Shumona served in various capacities at Bangladesh Missions in Brasilia, Ottawa, Kolkata and Canbera, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

She obtained Masters degree in Diplomacy and International Trade from Monash University, Australia.

Shumona had Masters and Honours degree in English Literature from Dhaka University.

