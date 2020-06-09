Video
Shumona new BD envoy to Brunei

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government has appointed Nahida Rahman Shumona, currently serving as the Director General of Regional Organizations Wing in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei.
High Commissioner designate Shumona is a career foreign service officer, belonging to 17th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, Ministry of Foreign Affairs release said.




In her diplomatic career, Shumona served in various capacities at Bangladesh Missions in Brasilia, Ottawa, Kolkata and Canbera, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
She obtained Masters degree in Diplomacy and International Trade from Monash University, Australia.
Shumona had Masters and Honours degree in English Literature from Dhaka University.
She is also a recipient of a fellowship in Trans-boundary Water Law from Geneva University, the release added.



