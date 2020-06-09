BEA places Tk 1,396,600cr alternative budget for FY21





The alternative budget is 2.47 times more than the size of the current fiscal year budget.

The proposed budget can be done without foreign support and bank loans, BEA President Prof Abul Barakat said at a virtual press conference on Monday.

The government has planned a Tk 565,360 crore budget for the next fiscal year. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will place the budget in the parliament on June 11.

"This is expansionary budget. To tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, budget should be expansionary. The amount of the budget is around 55 percent of GDP and it is a rapidly expansionary large budget," Barakat said.

Out of total Tk 13,96,600 crore proposed budget, around 91 percent worth of Tk 12,61,600 crore will come from the government - 79 percent from direct tax and 21 percent from the indirect tax.

The remaining amount of Tk 1,35,000 crore will come from bond market, selling savings certificates and public-private partnership (PPP).

BEA said new 21 sources have been identified in its proposed budget. Out of the 21 new sources, the government can collect Tk 2,67,340 crore from 18 sectors.

The BEA proposed to get Tk 2,15,000 crore from four newly identified sectors: Tk 80,000 crore may come from wealth tax, Tk 40,000 from tax on access profit, Tkka 55,000 crore from preventing money laundering, and Tk 40,000 crore from recovering black money.

BEA proposed Tk 1,97,124 crore in the education and technology sector which is 2.48 times more than the current budgetary allocation while Tk 1,72,548 crore in the social security welfare sector which is 5.86 times more.









BEA also increased the allocation of health sector about two times and proposed to open a new division title, Department of Public Health Security. BEA Secretary General Jamaluddin Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.





