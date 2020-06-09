21 Eid cattle markets likely in city this yr





Of those, nine makeshift cattle markets for selling sacrificial animals will be established under different areas of the DNCC while 12 markets under the DSCC. Last year, the number of markets was 10 and 14 respectively, according officials of the two city corporations. This year, the holy Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Friday, July 31 subject to the sighting of the Zilhajj moon.

According to the city corporation officials, the two corporations have already started procedure for leasing the makeshift markets ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha. However, they are worried that the tender value for the cattle markets may fall this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the coronavirus infection increases, the arrangement for cattle markets may be cancelled.

Rasel Sabrin, the Chief Estate Officer of DSCC, while speaking to the Daily Observer said, "We have decided to exclude two cattle markets this year and invite tenders for 12 only. The tender notice will be floated soon in different newspapers.

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has asked to locate 12 cattle markets maintaining significant distances among those for health concern of the buyers during the coronavirus period.

DNCC Chief Estate Officer Muzammel Haque told this correspondent that it has floated a tender for leasing the nine markets under its jurisdiction on May 31. The procedures of leasing the markets will be completed by mid-July, so that the leasees can arrange and manage the markets properly. The Chief Estate Officer however refused to disclose the exact spots where these cattle markets would be set up. Earlier in 2019, a total of 10 makeshift cattle markets were arranged under the DNCC area.

Many people have already submitted their quotations for leasing the cattle markets. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, the lease money of cattle markets seems to be lower than other years, he added. "The arrangement of cattle markets would depend on the coronavirus situation," Muzammel said and added, "If the virus spreads widely, this decision may be cancelled."

The cattle markets under the DNCC are Uttara Sector No 15, Bhatara (Sayed Nagar), Dhaka Politechnic Institute Playground, Badda Eastern Housing (Aftab Nagar, Block-E, Section-3), Mohammadpur Martyred Intellectuals Memorial adjacent road and Bosila Police Line open space, Mirpur Eastern Housing open space, Kawla Siyal Danga adjacent open space, Bhashantek road adjacent open space.















The two city corporations of Dhaka - Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) - are likely to set up a reduced number of 21 makeshift cattle markets this year due to the deadly Coronavirus outbreak.Of those, nine makeshift cattle markets for selling sacrificial animals will be established under different areas of the DNCC while 12 markets under the DSCC. Last year, the number of markets was 10 and 14 respectively, according officials of the two city corporations. This year, the holy Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Friday, July 31 subject to the sighting of the Zilhajj moon.According to the city corporation officials, the two corporations have already started procedure for leasing the makeshift markets ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha. However, they are worried that the tender value for the cattle markets may fall this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the coronavirus infection increases, the arrangement for cattle markets may be cancelled.Rasel Sabrin, the Chief Estate Officer of DSCC, while speaking to the Daily Observer said, "We have decided to exclude two cattle markets this year and invite tenders for 12 only. The tender notice will be floated soon in different newspapers.DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has asked to locate 12 cattle markets maintaining significant distances among those for health concern of the buyers during the coronavirus period.DNCC Chief Estate Officer Muzammel Haque told this correspondent that it has floated a tender for leasing the nine markets under its jurisdiction on May 31. The procedures of leasing the markets will be completed by mid-July, so that the leasees can arrange and manage the markets properly. The Chief Estate Officer however refused to disclose the exact spots where these cattle markets would be set up. Earlier in 2019, a total of 10 makeshift cattle markets were arranged under the DNCC area.Many people have already submitted their quotations for leasing the cattle markets. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, the lease money of cattle markets seems to be lower than other years, he added. "The arrangement of cattle markets would depend on the coronavirus situation," Muzammel said and added, "If the virus spreads widely, this decision may be cancelled."The cattle markets under the DNCC are Uttara Sector No 15, Bhatara (Sayed Nagar), Dhaka Politechnic Institute Playground, Badda Eastern Housing (Aftab Nagar, Block-E, Section-3), Mohammadpur Martyred Intellectuals Memorial adjacent road and Bosila Police Line open space, Mirpur Eastern Housing open space, Kawla Siyal Danga adjacent open space, Bhashantek road adjacent open space.