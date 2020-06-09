HC stays Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana’s bail in graft case

The High Court (HC) on Monday stayed a lower court order that granted bail to Sohel Rana, owner of Rana Plaza, in a graft case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder passed the order after hearing a petition virtually filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, challenging the lower court's bail order to Sohel Rana in the case.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the petition challenging the lower court's bail order to Sohel Rana in the graft case.



















