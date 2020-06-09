Video
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:07 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Quader urges RMG owners not to fire workers

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday urged Readymade Garments (RMG) factory owners not to terminate their workers and employees.
He asked the owners to act humanely with them amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
He made the call while addressing a virtual press conference from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.
Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said RMG workers had brought profits to their owners in good times but the workers' termination in the country's difficult period would be 'to rub salt into the wound'.
 "Do not consider it from the business point of view. I am requesting all of you not to terminate the helpless RMG workers but to treat them with sympathy. I urge you to consider it on humanitarian ground."
About public transports charging extra fares, the minister said there was no allegation of charging extra fares from passengers on the long routes but there were some allegations that bus fares went up in the city services.
"I urge passengers to be conscious. You (passengers) should maintain the health directives and don't pay extra fare," he added.
Quader asked the transport owners and workers not to charge extra fares from passengers and run their vehicles following health guidelines.
Sufficient food is in reserve and one inch of land should not be remained uncultivated taking into consideration the future, said Quader.
 "The cloud of the crisis will move away with the combined efforts of all," he said expressing his optimism.


