Fire Service probe faults United Hospital





According to the investigation committee report the fire originated from an old and faulty air-conditioner in the Covid-19 isolation unit of the United Hospital.

The hospital authorities also did not take sufficient safety measures while setting up the isolation unit outside the main hospital building, according to the report.

The committee has recorded statements from 20 people, including family members of the victims, eyewitnesses, doctors and nurses on duty in the isolation unit at the time of the incident, security guards and officials of the Power Division.

The hospital also did not have adequate firefighting equipment at hand when the fire broke out, the investigation report reads.

"We found evidence of indifference and negligence of the United Hospital during our investigation said Debashish Bardhan, Deputy Director of the Fire Service and head of the probe committee.

United Hospital authorities must take responsibility for the death of five Covid -19 patients, according to the report. The report also includes the details of the hospital's firefighting system and what measures they took to tackle the blaze, he added.

Specifying the exact cause of the fire, said Debashish, it started from an old air conditioner unit. The report was submitted to the DG of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, according to sources.

After the fire broke out, United Hospital authorities said it had been caused by a short circuit. However, none of the power division officials questioned by the committee found evidence of a short circuit.

Also, almost all the eyewitnesses said they saw smoke coming out of the air-conditioner before the fire broke out.

Although United Hospital authorities filed an unnatural death lawsuit regarding the incident, the family of victim Vernon Anthony Paul filed a "negligent death" lawsuit against the hospital.

United hospital chairman, managing director, CEO, director, and doctors, nurses and security officers present at the coronavirus unit at the time of the incident have been accused in the case.

The hospital, known for its expensive services, came to make the headlines all for the wrong reasons in the recent past too.

A police investigation committee has also taken testimonies of 25 people regarding the incident.

The hospital was criticised in 2014 when it refused to hand over a dead body to relatives without payment of outstanding bills.

The hospital was also fined Tk 20 lakh for using expired reagents in medical tests and surgical items without any expiry date in March 2018.

















Evidences of gross mismanagement and negligence were found by the investigation committee of the Fire Service and Civil Defence against United Hospital authorities for the death in a fire of five patients in the makeshift Covid-19 isolation unit of the hospital on May 27.According to the investigation committee report the fire originated from an old and faulty air-conditioner in the Covid-19 isolation unit of the United Hospital.The hospital authorities also did not take sufficient safety measures while setting up the isolation unit outside the main hospital building, according to the report.The committee has recorded statements from 20 people, including family members of the victims, eyewitnesses, doctors and nurses on duty in the isolation unit at the time of the incident, security guards and officials of the Power Division.The hospital also did not have adequate firefighting equipment at hand when the fire broke out, the investigation report reads."We found evidence of indifference and negligence of the United Hospital during our investigation said Debashish Bardhan, Deputy Director of the Fire Service and head of the probe committee.United Hospital authorities must take responsibility for the death of five Covid -19 patients, according to the report. The report also includes the details of the hospital's firefighting system and what measures they took to tackle the blaze, he added.Specifying the exact cause of the fire, said Debashish, it started from an old air conditioner unit. The report was submitted to the DG of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, according to sources.After the fire broke out, United Hospital authorities said it had been caused by a short circuit. However, none of the power division officials questioned by the committee found evidence of a short circuit.Also, almost all the eyewitnesses said they saw smoke coming out of the air-conditioner before the fire broke out.Although United Hospital authorities filed an unnatural death lawsuit regarding the incident, the family of victim Vernon Anthony Paul filed a "negligent death" lawsuit against the hospital.United hospital chairman, managing director, CEO, director, and doctors, nurses and security officers present at the coronavirus unit at the time of the incident have been accused in the case.The hospital, known for its expensive services, came to make the headlines all for the wrong reasons in the recent past too.A police investigation committee has also taken testimonies of 25 people regarding the incident.The hospital was criticised in 2014 when it refused to hand over a dead body to relatives without payment of outstanding bills.The hospital was also fined Tk 20 lakh for using expired reagents in medical tests and surgical items without any expiry date in March 2018.