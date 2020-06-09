9 members of mobile banking fraud gang remanded





Metropolitan magistrate Md Baki Billah passed the order, said General Resister Officer (GRO) Md Farid Miah. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced the nine accused before the court with a prayer for a seven-day remand.

The members of forgery syndicate are Nazmul Jamaddar, 19, Hassan Mir, 18, Ibrahim Mir, 18, Touhid Hawladar, 23, Mohon Shikdar, 30, Parvaz Mir, 18, Sohel Molla, 26, Md Delwar Hossain, 35, and Syed Hawlader, 20

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) -2 and RAB -8 arrested the nine from Dhaka and Bhanga upazila of Faridpur early Sunday.

RAB members recovered Tk15 lakh, 31 mobile phones, 2 laptops, and 120 mobile phone SIM cards from their possession.

Mobile banking and debit or credit card transactions have been increased due to Covid-19 pandemic across the country. The electronic forgery syndicate used the scope of corona era.

















