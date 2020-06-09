Kuwait confirms MP Shahid’s arrest





The prosecution charged him with human trafficking, money laundering, and exploiting his compatriot workers after hearing testimonies of five Bangladeshis, who confirmed that they had paid amounts of up to 3,000 dinars in exchange for coming to Kuwait, and that they were also paying annual sums for renewing their residency visas.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Ambassador to Kuwait, SM Abul Kalam said "We have written to the Kuwaiti foreign ministry to learn details of why Mohammad Shahid Islam, popularly known as Kazi Papul has been arrested,"

Among the complaints submitted against the suspected Bangladeshi MP, is that he is believed to have provided five luxury cars as bribes to government officials in Kuwait, so that he could obtain contracts for the company he runs there.

In February, Shahid, Member of the Parliament from Laxmipur, dismissed as "false and imaginary" allegations that he trafficked people to Kuwait.

Kuwaiti media have also accused him of trading visas and siphoning off money to the US for laundering.

Shahid told media outlets in his country he was not even involved in manpower export, let alone human trafficking.

According to Al Qabas, the suspect is a member of a three-man racket whose other members include a Bangladeshi MP, whose wife is also an MP from the seats reserved for women.

It added that the trio occupied sensitive positions in three major companies that brought over 20,000 Bangladeshi workers into the country in exchange for large sums of money believed to be in excess of 50 million dinars ($163 million).

The MP reportedly channelled the money to the US to set up a company in partnership with an American national, according to the report.









Shahid said he had no links with the man arrested in Kuwait.

Mohammad Shahid Islam, MP, vice-chairman of NRB Commercial Bank, is also chairman of NRB Securities Exchange Company. He sits on the board of Crystal Energy Ltd as a director.

With permanent resident status in Kuwait, he is known as Kazi Shahid Islam Papul to his constituents. He runs the Marafie Kuwaitia Group as managing director and CEO.

