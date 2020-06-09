Chinese medical team arrives to help combat C-19



A 10-member Chinese medical expert team with vast experience in containing coronavirus and treating patients in China arrived in Dhaka on Monday to help Bangladeshi physicians combating Covid-19 pandemic.Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen along with Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming welcomed the team comprising 10 specialized respiratory physicians at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).They will stay here for next two weeks and visit designated hospitals, quarantine centers, and testing centers, discuss the epidemics with Bangladeshi counterparts, and makecalibrated propositions for containment and treatment.The expert team also brought a bunch of medical equipment, Foreign Ministry said.The Chinese National Health Commission organized the visit of the medical team selected by the Hainan Provincial Health Commission.Chinese embassy said the initiative has been taken as one of the reflections of Chinese President Xi's assurance to support Bangladesh in its combat against the deadly virus.On May 20, Chinese President Xi Jinping called Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and proposed sending an expert team to help Bangladesh combat the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.Many cooperative measures have been taken by the Chinese side and most of which have already been implemented in Bangladesh since the outbreak here, said the embassy.