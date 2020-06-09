Jatrabari-Mawa route to remain shut tomorrow





June 10.

"All kinds of river transports including ferry services will be shut due to the installation work of Padma Bridge's 31st span from 11am till 7pm on Wednesday," said an emergency press release from Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

The 31st span will be installed in the middle point of Shimulia-Kathalbari channel, the release said, adding that launches, ferries, speedboat, trawlers and all types of river transports will be shut on the route.

The vessels have been advised to use alternative routes to avoid sufferings while the Bangladesh Bridge Authority expressed its sorrow for this topical

problem.

Earlier on May 30, about 4.5 kilometers of Padma Bridge became visible with the installation of its 30th span.

The 31st span between pillars no. 25 and 26, will be installed on Wednesday (June 10).

On January 20, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the bridge will be open to traffic in 2021.









Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh's largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and boost GDP by 1 percent. -UNB





Bangladesh Bridge Authority on Monday advised vehicles to use alternative routes to the Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga route on Wednesday,June 10."All kinds of river transports including ferry services will be shut due to the installation work of Padma Bridge's 31st span from 11am till 7pm on Wednesday," said an emergency press release from Bangladesh Bridge Authority.The 31st span will be installed in the middle point of Shimulia-Kathalbari channel, the release said, adding that launches, ferries, speedboat, trawlers and all types of river transports will be shut on the route.The vessels have been advised to use alternative routes to avoid sufferings while the Bangladesh Bridge Authority expressed its sorrow for this topicalproblem.Earlier on May 30, about 4.5 kilometers of Padma Bridge became visible with the installation of its 30th span.The 31st span between pillars no. 25 and 26, will be installed on Wednesday (June 10).On January 20, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the bridge will be open to traffic in 2021.Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh's largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and boost GDP by 1 percent. -UNB