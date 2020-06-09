Video
No decision on HSC exams schedule

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The schedule of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations have not been fixed yet.
Those who have created this schedule and spread it through social media that the Higher Secondary Examination will be held from 15th July 2020 is completely a fabricated and baseless, said a press release.
All educational institutions are closed during this epidemic and no decision has been made yet on when the Higher Secondary Examination 2020 will be held. Any decision regarding the exams will be announced on the board's website.
The Inter-Education Board Coordination Sub-Committee has requested everyone not to be confused by such posts spread through social media, the release added.


