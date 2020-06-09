Video
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:06 AM
Telephonic education service for primary, secondary levels likely

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020
Banani Mallick

Officials of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Monday said they were planning to introduce telephonic education service for the primary and higher secondary students across the country.
Talking to the Daily Observer Director General of the Directorate under the Ministry of Education Dr Sayed Md Golam Faruk said they had planned to introduce it especially for the students who couldn't learn from Sangsad Bangladesh Television.
The state-run Sangsad Bangladesh Television has broadcast pre-recorded lessons for both primary and higher secondary students, after the government was forced to shut down all the educational institutions across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak.
Most of the students are in touch with the learning process broadcast by Sangsad Television, he said adding that the syllabus would end in October this year.
Elaborating more about the telephonic education process, he said students would have to call over the helpline 3336 to talk to teachers for five minutes without any payment.  
"Students both from Primary and Higher Secondary levels can talk to teachers for five minutes free of cost and it will be available for 24 hours," he said.
Dr Faruk also noted that they were also planning to introduce one final exam for both primary and higher secondary students instead of three exams.
"We cannot think of arranging more exams for the students at schools right now due to outbreak of the coronavirus," he added.
Sharmin Rahman, a headmistress of Dayagong Government Primary School, said over phone they usually held primary exams three times every year and this year the first  primary exam was supposed to be held in May but it had to be postponed.
"The next exam was supposed to be held in July and August but now it is uncertain," she added.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Narayan Chandra, a teacher from Ramakrishna Mahabidyalay gave the same picture of exams.




He also said they came to know that if the schools couldn't be reopened in September this year the educational year might linger till February next year, he added.




