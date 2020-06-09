HC disappointed at treatment of corona patients





It said patients were not getting treatment and travelling from one hospital to another due to shortage of treatment facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The HC directed the Attorney General Office to submit a report to the court on the number of ICU beds at public and private hospitals they country has.

The HC will deliver its order on the issue on Wednesday.

The virtual High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim expressed its concern as it heard a writ petition filed by Dr Abdul Al Mamun, Deputy Registrar of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Lawyer Yadia Zaman

appeared for the writ petition at the virtual hearing while Additional Attorney General Murad Reza represented the state.

At the hearing, Yadia Zaman argued for acquiring private hospital ICUs and setting up a Central Bed Bureau in line with Disaster Management Act for the Corona-affected patients.

Additional Attorney General Murad Reza, however, told the court that patients with corona symptoms still have the opportunity to get information about the empty beds in the hospital by contacting the hotline provided by IEDCR or the Ministry of Health.

At that time the HC bench expressed its disappointment at the fact that the patients were travelling from one hospital to another after being deprived of admission to hospital.



















