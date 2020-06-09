42 more die, C-19 cases near 70,000





The number of total COVID-19 patients also surged to 68,504 as health authorities confirmed the detection of 2,735 new cases across the country during the same period.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 52 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,944 samples, Dr Nasima added.

The detection rate of new patients on Saturday has been recorded at 21.13 percent.

Across the country 657 more patients made recovery, she said adding that so far 14,560 people have recovered from the disease.

Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 21.25 percent and the mortality rate is 1.36 percent in the country.

Dr Nasima, who is also the acting Director General of DGHS, cited IEDCR and said male account for 77 percent of the total death count while the female are 23 percent.

Among the new dead, 33 were male and nine were female. "Their age-based analysis says, one was aged between 11 and 20 years, three were aged between 21 and 30 years, one between 31 and 40, seven between 41 and 50, 10 between 51 and 60, 12 between 61 and 70, four between 71 and 80, two between 81 and 90 and two more were aged between 91 and 100 years," Dr Nasima said.

Twenty-five patients died in Dhaka division, eight died in Chattogram division, one in Rajshahi division, two in Khulna division, two in Barishal division, one in Sylhet division, one in Rangpur division and two more died in Mymensingh division.

Across the country, 297 more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 144 were released. Currently, 7,552 people are in isolation.

During the same period, another 2,228 people were home and institutionally quarantined and 1,852 were released. At present 56,072 people are quarantined across the country.

The confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 7million globally, with over 400,000 fatalities and more than three million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has reported over 1.94 million coronavirus cases as of Monday morning Johns Hopkins University's latest tally showed.

The country's death toll from COVID-19 rose to 110,503.

The United Kingdom's death COVID-19 has reached 40,625 with the second highest global fatalities.

According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 691,758 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11. -UNB















