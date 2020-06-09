

PM approves zoning Covid-19 infected areas for lockdown

"The Prime Minister has given her approval to the proposal to divide the country in three zones on the basis of the infection

rate. Before giving her consent to the proposal, she has also expressed her satisfaction over the proposal as it may help the government to contain the viral infection," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told journalists in response to a question while briefing media on the Cabinet decisions.

The Cabinet meeting on Monday was held at the Jatiya Sangsad instead of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) or the Secretariat. The briefing on the meeting was also held at the same place.

While replying, the Cabinet Secretary said that the issue was not discussed in the Cabinet meeting. During informal meeting with the Health Minister, he informed that it would be done following the provisions of the Communicable Diseases Act (CDA).

"The Prime Minister appreciated the Health Ministry initiative to zoning the infected areas in accordance with the law like other countries. It would be most effective measure to tackle transmission of the deadly virus in the country. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will implement the decision as it is entitled for the work," he said, adding that the Health Ministry will finalise the zoning in consultation with the other ministries.

Considering the number of infections, the Red, Yellow and Green zones will be declared. The authority has the right to control any area, if transmission of the disease increases in any area, he added.

It would be better if the zoning system is declared. It would create awareness among the Red and Yellow zone people. At the same time, the Green zone people will also be alert for preventing infection in their areas, he said, further adding that the mostly infected areas will be brought under Red zone, comparatively less infected areas as Yellow zone and low infected and infection free areas will be brought under Green zone.

























Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday approved the proposal of zoning Covid-19 hit areas into 'Red, Yellow and Green zones' and lockdown the worst affected areas to prevent further spread of the deadly virus in the country."The Prime Minister has given her approval to the proposal to divide the country in three zones on the basis of the infectionrate. Before giving her consent to the proposal, she has also expressed her satisfaction over the proposal as it may help the government to contain the viral infection," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told journalists in response to a question while briefing media on the Cabinet decisions.The Cabinet meeting on Monday was held at the Jatiya Sangsad instead of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) or the Secretariat. The briefing on the meeting was also held at the same place.While replying, the Cabinet Secretary said that the issue was not discussed in the Cabinet meeting. During informal meeting with the Health Minister, he informed that it would be done following the provisions of the Communicable Diseases Act (CDA)."The Prime Minister appreciated the Health Ministry initiative to zoning the infected areas in accordance with the law like other countries. It would be most effective measure to tackle transmission of the deadly virus in the country. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will implement the decision as it is entitled for the work," he said, adding that the Health Ministry will finalise the zoning in consultation with the other ministries.Considering the number of infections, the Red, Yellow and Green zones will be declared. The authority has the right to control any area, if transmission of the disease increases in any area, he added.It would be better if the zoning system is declared. It would create awareness among the Red and Yellow zone people. At the same time, the Green zone people will also be alert for preventing infection in their areas, he said, further adding that the mostly infected areas will be brought under Red zone, comparatively less infected areas as Yellow zone and low infected and infection free areas will be brought under Green zone.