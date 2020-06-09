Video
Abul Hasanat Abdullah’s wife dies

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Shahanara Abdullah, wife of senior Awami League leader Abul Hasanat Abdullah MP and mother of Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, passed away at a hospital in the capital on Sunday night. She was 72.
Shahanara Abdullah breathed her last around 11:30pm while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).
Shahanara Abdullah, a cultural activist and social worker, was an eyewitness of the brutal killings on August 15, 1975.
President Abdul Hamid on Monday expressed profound shock at death of Shahanara Abdullah, the wife of senior Awami League leader Abul Hasanat Abdullah MP and mother of Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah
In a condolence message, the President prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and K M Khalid MP, state minister for Cultural Affairs,  expressed their deep shock and sorrow at the death of Shahanara Abdullah.    -UNB


