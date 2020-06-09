Video
China bans players for six months after virus rules broken

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SHANGHAI, JUNE 8: Six Chinese under-19 internationals have been banned from playing for six months and forced to write self-criticism essays after flouting coronavirus prevention rules to go drinking late at night.
The Chinese Football Association (CFA) suspended the six until the end of November and the players were hit with additional penalties by their clubs after they were discovered leaving the team's Shanghai training base on May 30 without permission.
"It was a severe violation of the team's epidemic control regulations and negatively affected the whole team," Xinhua news agency quoted the CFA as saying.
The players are banned from all matches organised by the CFA until November 30 and will also not be allowed to feature for the national team at any level during that time.    -AFP



