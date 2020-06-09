Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:04 AM
latest
Home Sports

Hearing opens as ManC appeal two-year European ban

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Hearing opens as ManC appeal two-year European ban

Hearing opens as ManC appeal two-year European ban

LAUSANNE, JUNE 8: Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition opened before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday by videoconference, a court official told AFP.
City are accused of overstating sponsorship revenue to hide their failure to comply with UEFA's financial fair-play (FFP) rules between 2012 and 2016. In addition to the ban, they were also fined 30 million euros ($34 million, £27 million).
"The hearing has started well and the video conference is working well," Matthieu Reeb, the secretary general of the Lausanne-based CAS, said.
The remote hearing, which pits Manchester City against UEFA lawyers, opened 09:00 local time (0700 GMT) and is scheduled to last three days before closing on Wednesday evening.
Reeb said a decision could announced in July.
Even if City's appeal to CAS fails, the English champions could present a further appeal before the Swiss Federal Court, also based in Lausanne.
UEFA's case was prompted by a series of leaked emails published by German magazine Der Spiegel in 2018 that seemed to show how City manufactured extra sponsorship revenue from a series of companies with connections to the club's Abu Dhabi-based owner Sheikh Mansour.
Under the Sheikh's ownership, City's fortunes have been transformed, winning four Premier League titles in the past eight years.
However, the billions invested in players and managers have not yet delivered the club's first Champions League title.
City are still involved in this season's competition and will be allowed to compete should the 2019/20 edition of the Champions League return in August, no matter the outcome of the appeal.
Another European powerhouse, Italian club AC Milan, has already been excluded from European competitions for failing to comply with the FFP rules, after losing their appeal to CAS in June 2019.
A two-season ban from the competition would represent a huge blow to City's prestige, finances and hope of keeping manager Pep Guardiola and key players like Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.
"Two years would be long. One year is something I might be able to cope with," De Bruyne told Het Laatste Nieuws last month.
City banked 93 million euros from prize money and television rights alone by reaching the quarter-finals of last season's Champions League.
The further loss of gate receipts and commercial revenue would make it extremely difficult for the club to meet FFP regulations without cutting costs.
City have steadfastly rejected UEFA's allegations.
"Based on our experience and our perception, this seems to be less about justice and more about politics," said CEO of the City Football Group Ferran Soriano.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China bans players for six months after virus rules broken
Birmingham boss Clotet to leave at end of season
Hearing opens as ManC appeal two-year European ban
India's Bumrah seeks 'alternative' to saliva on cricket ball
BCB won't take risk with Sri Lanka tour
Cricket commentary is not men's monopoly
Stokes does not need extra captaincy pressure, says Pietersen
BFF rejects manipulating electoral process


Latest News
The best TV show of the year so far
Best day of the year to be born
Push to reform US police intensifies ahead of Floyd funeral
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to US'
Nasim remains unconscious on life support, medical board reconstituted
BB Governor's age-limit raised to 67 years
Nasim's condition very critical, still on life support
Spain probes former king on Saudi case
East Rajabazar to be put on lockdown from Tuesday midnight
BEA places alternative budget of Tk 13.96 lakh crore for coming year
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Record 42 deaths, 2,735 test positive in one day
Faridpur City AL president arrested, 1,200 sacks of rice, arms, drug, cash seized
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
MP Abul Hasanat's wife Shahan Ara passes away
Nigeria sends special flight to collect Remdesivir from BD
DU method to detect coronavirus 'in 40 mins'
Senior journalist Monayem Khan dies of coronavirus
Govt cancels forged certificates of 1,181 freedom fighters
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Bangladesh
Protesters tear down statue amid anti-racism demos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft