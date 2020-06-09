India's Bumrah seeks 'alternative' to saliva on cricket ball





The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to implement a ban for the game's return when they meet next week after receiving medical advice that spit poses a COVID-19 transmission risk.

Handshakes, celebratory high-fives and hugs are also likely to be off-limits when international cricket resumes with safety protocols in place.

"I was not much of a hugger anyway, and not a high-five person as well, so that doesn't trouble me a lot," Bumrah said in an ICC video chat with the former West Indies pace bowler Ian Bishop and the ex-captain of South Africa, Shaun Pollock.

"The only thing that interests me is the saliva bit," added the 26-year-old Bumrah.









"I don't know what guidelines that we have to follow when we come back, but I feel there should be an alternative. -AFP





