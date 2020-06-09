Video
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:04 AM
Cricket commentary is not men's monopoly

Female commentators do mountain of homework

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
BIPIN DANI

Lisa Sthalekar, the former Australian captain, who has now been a successful female commentator has rubbished the claims of ex-England opener Geoff Boycott, who recently insisted that only men who have played Test cricket should be "expert" commentators in Test cricket coverage.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Australia on Monday morning, she said, "the female commentators that are involved are all brilliant. All of them do a mountain of homework for that match. Each brings their own flair and the dynamics in the commentary box are mirrored by those tuning in. As there are males and females both watching the game at the same time too".
Melanie Jones, Isa Guha, Alison Mitchell, Anjum Chopra, Charlotte Edwards, Urooj Mumtaz and Marina Iqbal are some of the known female cricket commentators.
Boycott, who has been axed for the BBC Test Match Special commentary for the forthcoming series between England and the West Indies beginning next month, also said only the male commentators who have played cricket at the highest level should do the commentary.
"Someone like Jim Maxwell and Harsha Bhogle should not be commenting then ?", she asks.
"Don't agree with his comments also regarding only males can comment on Test cricket, anyone who has played at the highest level can inform viewers/listeners of what the players may be going through, explain the situation of the game and potentially what their options are", the 40-year-old Lisa Sthaleka, who was born in India, said.













