Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:04 AM
Stokes does not need extra captaincy pressure, says Pietersen

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JUNE 8: Kevin Pietersen does not think Ben Stokes should captain England if Joe Root is forced to miss a game against the West Indies because it would heap too much pressure on the all-rounder.
Root's wife is due to give birth in July, meaning he risks missing one of the three behind-closed-doors Tests against the Caribbean side next month.
Root has backed vice-captain Stokes to do a good job in his absence, but former England skipper Pietersen is wary about the all-rounder assuming even more responsibility.
Pietersen, who said he "hated" the responsibility of being captain of England for a brief spell, would prefer wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler to take over.
"Do I want to see Ben Stokes change from who he is and the current player he is? Probably not. Jos Buttler would be my guy," he told talkSPORT. "The entertainers and the guys that have to carry the mantle in the team sometimes aren't the best captains and sometimes struggle with the extra added pressure."    -AFP


