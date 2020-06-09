BFF rejects manipulating electoral process

Video
BFF General Election 2020

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Sports Reporter


The General Election 2020 of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) which could not take place on the 20th April due to COVID-19 situation and expected to take place in near future has gotten much attention of the sports craze people. In the meantime, a few football organisers accuse a BFF executive of manipulation the electoral process.
On Monday, football organisers including Alimuzzaman Alam, Hasanuzzaman Khan Bablu,Shahinur Rahman Shahin and Shahinul Islam Bhuiyan attend a press meet at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU). There they say that a BFF executive is trying to manipulate the process of the election by picking councillor of his preference.
The organisers and club officials say that many of them lost their voting rights of the upcoming BFF election due to BFF's partiality. Sunday was the deadline for submitting the councillor's name and some of the genuine organisers were denied councillorship and someone was even threatened by BFF Secretariat.
Alimuzzaman Alam, who claims him as the 'legal' president of the Nababpur Sporting Club, blamed BFF officials for not granting him councillorship. He says, "It is very depressing that we have lost our legal rights. BFF is the mother organisation of the country's football although they are playing a partial role to give benefit for a few officials."
On the other hand, Dilkusa Sporting club officials Shahinur Rahman Shahin says, "A BFF executive Zaber Bin Ansari, on behalf of BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, offered us opportunities on condition of picking a councillor of BFF's preference."
Besides, Tangail Football Academy General Secretary Atiqur Rahman Khan Jamil accuses, "I was asked to sell the delegation form to BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag at the price of taka 800,000."
A BFF vice president Badal Roy mailed BFF president Kazi Salahuddin on Sunday where he demanded removal of BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag condemning 'illegally instructed given by this executive' regarding the electoral process.




In response to the mail and the accusations, BFF sends press releases to media on Monday where the governing body rejects all the accusations regarding any abnormality or misdeed from their part.
The press release also included a delegation form received from the Nababpur Sporting Club where it is seen that the BFF approved committee of the club picked its present president Mir Nizam Uddin as the delegate.



