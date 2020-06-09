Mash, Domingo at variance on mental health issue



Mashrafe talks with coach Russell Domingo (file photo). photo: BCB

Question arose about post-pandemic mental health, which also can be severing among athletes. What will happen to cricket? Are the Boards ready to ensure mental fitness to cricketers? Especially in a country like Bangladesh where people are not willing to accept mental health issue in a common need like physical health.

Bangladesh legendary cricketer and the most successful captain of the country's cricket Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and current national head coach Russell Domingo are divided in their opinions regarding the importance of mental health of cricketers.

"Mental health is not as important to us here. Our social reality is different. We don't have the opportunity here to talk about depression as Marcus Trescothick or Glenn Maxwell can," Mashrafe said to cricbuzz.

"If someone says he's not feeling good then we may assume he is scared or making an excuse. Many people even do not feel that way. Those who do and who do not express or feel the need to do so," he added.

But the headmaster of Bangladesh national cricket team Domingo wants to see the things otherwise. "Regarding mental fatigue I think it's something players need to be honest and open about," Domingo said as claimed in the report.

"Not all players will be comfortable to talk about those aspects, but we want to create an environment where in our team, our players can openly talk about how they are feeling and whether they need a break, and whether it's mental or physical, we have got to respect that because it's an important aspect to the game," he said.









Bangladesh cricket team has a long trainer's line-up with high profile coaches except a fulltime mental health coach. The BCB have appointed mental trainer twice for national players but on the temporary basis.





