Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:04 AM
Tamim stands by 50 coaches in Chattogram

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal continued his noble job in the time of coronavirus pandemic as he further provided assistance to the 50 coaches in Chattogram.
Tamim, who hails from Chattogram, provided the monetary support to the coaches after he came to know the vulnerability of them.
The swashbuckling opener was approached by some senior cricket coaches and was explained about the crisis that many coaches going through as sports activity in the country is now suspended because of Corona Virus.
Tamim's elder brother, former Bangladesh opener Nafees Iqbal along with Chittagong Cricket Coaches Association (CCCA) handed over the financial help to the 50 coaches on Sunday evening.
"We (me and Tamim) actually learnt cricket from these coaches as we used to go to the field with our father [Late Iqbal Khan]," Nafees Iqbal told the media.
"I will say it is the responsibility of all the students to stand beside their teachers in this critical time. A small meeting was arranged in our restaurant [Khawaja Hotel] ensuring social distance and hygiene."
Nafees informed that the senior coaches shortlist the names of the coaches, who require assistance.
"We ensured that they do not have feel embarrassed to receive the assistance. Tamim had wanted to keep it within us but the coaches wanted to make this public so that others might get inspired and come forward to extend their helping hand to the people who are going to the crisis," he added.
Tamim, who was recently appointed as the national goodwill ambassador of World Food Programme (WFP), started this noble job once the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the whole country.
Apart from donating the half of the monthly salary along with his other colleagues, he extended his help towards families of 91 struggling athletes of the country.
Noble lady Nafisa Anjum Khan who joined hand with Tamim and co, make sure the aid are delivered with daily essentials in a
CNG-driven three-wheeler to people in need who contact her on the phone, amid the coronavirus pandemic that has left many people in the country struggling for food and other basic
necessities.     -BSS


