Heavy rain hits US states













The third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 kilometres per hour) when it hit the southeast coast of Louisiana on Sunday.

But Cristobal's wind speeds have since slowed to around 35 mph as it moves further inland. The centre downgraded it to a tropical depression.

"Heavy rainfall and storm surge continue along the Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana eastward to the Florida Panhandle," the NHC said in its 0900 GMT advisory.

Cristobal is expected to dump as much as 15 inches (38 centimetres) of rain in some places near the coast. -AFP WASHINGTON, June 8: Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression on Monday as heavy rain and coastal flooding hit the southern states of Louisiana and Florida, the US National Hurricane Centre said.The third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 kilometres per hour) when it hit the southeast coast of Louisiana on Sunday.But Cristobal's wind speeds have since slowed to around 35 mph as it moves further inland. The centre downgraded it to a tropical depression."Heavy rainfall and storm surge continue along the Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana eastward to the Florida Panhandle," the NHC said in its 0900 GMT advisory.Cristobal is expected to dump as much as 15 inches (38 centimetres) of rain in some places near the coast. -AFP