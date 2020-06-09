Four rebels killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, June 8: Four suspected rebels were killed by government forces in Indian-administered Kashmir on Monday just hours after five militants died in a firefight in the same area, officials said, as deadly clashes increase in the restive valley.

Such armed encounters are frequent in the Himalayan region disputed by India and Pakistan, but the fighting has intensified with at least 85 militants and dozens of government forces killed this year.

In the latest incident, soldiers cordoned a village in southern Shopian area early Monday after a tip-off from police, army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. A firefight broke out and four suspected rebels were killed, he added. Soldiers also blew up at least one home, another police officer and locals said. -AFP



