Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:03 AM
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Cuba says virus under control

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

HAVANA, June 8: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has declared the coronavirus pandemic "under control" after the island nation registered an eighth straight day without a death from COVID-19.
It paves the way for an announcement next week on Cuba's strategy to gradually lift its lockdown.
The country of 11.2 million has recorded just under 2,200 cases and 83 deaths from the virus.
With 1,862 people having recovered, Cuba has only 244 active cases.
However, Diaz-Canel said the country could not become complacent given a spate of new infections since May 28.




"This was a week in which the number of active cases and the number of daily cases increased in comparison to the previous weeks in which, as already announced, we were at the tail end of this epidemic," he said on Saturday.    -AFP


