Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates





Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

More than 403,000 deaths

The pandemic has killed least 403,449 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Monday, based on official sources.

More than seven million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 110,514 deaths, followed by Britain with 40,542, Brazil with 36,455, Italy with 33,899 and France with 29,155 fatalities.

Mainland China has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,040 infections.

Travellers to Britain quarantined

Britain introduces a two-week quarantine for most people arriving from abroad, in the face of loud protests by the ailing aviation sector.

The measure, which applies to both residents and visitors with some exceptions, aims to prevent a second wave of contagion from abroad.

Russia eases borders

Russia announces the first steps to allow its citizens to travel beyond its borders. Russian citizens can leave the country to work, study or take care of sick relatives. Foreigners can also visit Russia to care for relatives.

Moscow's mayor says the capital's lockdown will end on Tuesday.

Saudi spike

The number of cases in Saudi Arabia passes 100,000, the health ministry says, amid a new surge in infections just weeks ahead of the start of the hajj.

Authorities are yet to announce whether they will proceed with this year's annual pilgrimage, scheduled for the end of July.









Iran surge: More testing?

Iran's health ministry says a surge in new reported infections is due to increased testing rather than a worsening outbreak. -AFP



