Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:03 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan hospitals running out of beds as virus cases surge past 100,000

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

ISLAMABAD, June 8: Pakistan has recorded more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus, health authorities said on Monday, as hospitals warned they are running out of beds to treat patients.
Pakistan -- and neighbours India and Afghanistan -- have lagged behind Western nations in virus tolls, but experts warn a lack of testing or accurate reporting in rural areas could be hiding true figures.
In recent weeks, however, the country of more than 210 million has reported a sharp rise in new infections, and on Monday the government said more than 100,000 cases and 2,000 deaths had now been recorded.
Last week a leaked government report suggested there were nearly 700,000 infections in Lahore alone.
Doctors at several main hospitals in the historic eastern city told AFP they were running out of beds, ventilators and other vital equipment.
"As the cases increase, more health care workers are also falling victim to the virus," said Farooq Sahil, a doctor at Services Hospital Lahore.
Khizer Hayat, chairman of the Young Doctors Association of Punjab, said facilities across the province needed help.
"Hospitals are running out of beds; there aren't enough ventilators given to us," he told AFP.
In the southern port city of Karachi, health centres are turning away the sick, with a large sign near the entrance of the Indus hospital stating there was no room for coronavirus patients.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Heavy rain hits US states
Four rebels killed in Kashmir
Cuba says virus under control
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates
NZ lifts restrictions as it declares itself virus-free
Pakistan hospitals running out of beds as virus cases surge past 100,000
China to strengthen global cooperation in COVID-19 vaccine trials
NYT editor resigns after backlash over senator’s hardline op-ed


Latest News
The best TV show of the year so far
Best day of the year to be born
Push to reform US police intensifies ahead of Floyd funeral
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to US'
Nasim remains unconscious on life support, medical board reconstituted
BB Governor's age-limit raised to 67 years
Nasim's condition very critical, still on life support
Spain probes former king on Saudi case
East Rajabazar to be put on lockdown from Tuesday midnight
BEA places alternative budget of Tk 13.96 lakh crore for coming year
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Record 42 deaths, 2,735 test positive in one day
Faridpur City AL president arrested, 1,200 sacks of rice, arms, drug, cash seized
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
MP Abul Hasanat's wife Shahan Ara passes away
Nigeria sends special flight to collect Remdesivir from BD
Senior journalist Monayem Khan dies of coronavirus
DU method to detect coronavirus 'in 40 mins'
Govt cancels forged certificates of 1,181 freedom fighters
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Bangladesh
Protesters tear down statue amid anti-racism demos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft