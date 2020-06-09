Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:03 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump orders National Guard’s withdrawal from Washington

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

WASHINGTON, June 8: US President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the withdrawal of National Guard troops from the streets of Washington after days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.
"I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control," he tweeted. "They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!"
Tens of thousands of people protested peacefully Saturday in many US cities. In Washington, no significant incidents were reported as protesters took to the streets near the White House, which was surrounded on all sides by fences and security barricades.
Sometimes violent protests have swept the country since the May 25 death in Minneapolis, Minnesota of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer, who kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
Trump told his advisers at one point this past week he wanted 10,000 troops to deploy to the Washington D.C. area to halt civil unrest. The account of Trump's demand during a heated Oval Office conversation on Monday shows how close the president may have come to fulfilling his threat to deploy active duty troops, despite opposition from Pentagon leadership.
At the meeting, Defence Secretary Mark Esper, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, and Attorney General William Barr recommended against such a deployment, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The meeting was "contentious," the official added.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump has since appeared satisfied with deployments by the National Guard, the option recommended by the Pentagon and a more traditional tool for dealing with domestic crises. Pentagon leaders scrambled to call governors with requests to send Guard forces to Washington. Additional federal law enforcement were mobilized too.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Heavy rain hits US states
Four rebels killed in Kashmir
Cuba says virus under control
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates
NZ lifts restrictions as it declares itself virus-free
Pakistan hospitals running out of beds as virus cases surge past 100,000
China to strengthen global cooperation in COVID-19 vaccine trials
NYT editor resigns after backlash over senator’s hardline op-ed


Latest News
The best TV show of the year so far
Best day of the year to be born
Push to reform US police intensifies ahead of Floyd funeral
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to US'
Nasim remains unconscious on life support, medical board reconstituted
BB Governor's age-limit raised to 67 years
Nasim's condition very critical, still on life support
Spain probes former king on Saudi case
East Rajabazar to be put on lockdown from Tuesday midnight
BEA places alternative budget of Tk 13.96 lakh crore for coming year
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Record 42 deaths, 2,735 test positive in one day
Faridpur City AL president arrested, 1,200 sacks of rice, arms, drug, cash seized
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
MP Abul Hasanat's wife Shahan Ara passes away
Nigeria sends special flight to collect Remdesivir from BD
Senior journalist Monayem Khan dies of coronavirus
DU method to detect coronavirus 'in 40 mins'
Govt cancels forged certificates of 1,181 freedom fighters
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Bangladesh
Protesters tear down statue amid anti-racism demos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft