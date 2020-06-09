Trump orders National Guard’s withdrawal from Washington





"I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control," he tweeted. "They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!"

Tens of thousands of people protested peacefully Saturday in many US cities. In Washington, no significant incidents were reported as protesters took to the streets near the White House, which was surrounded on all sides by fences and security barricades.

Sometimes violent protests have swept the country since the May 25 death in Minneapolis, Minnesota of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer, who kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Trump told his advisers at one point this past week he wanted 10,000 troops to deploy to the Washington D.C. area to halt civil unrest. The account of Trump's demand during a heated Oval Office conversation on Monday shows how close the president may have come to fulfilling his threat to deploy active duty troops, despite opposition from Pentagon leadership.

At the meeting, Defence Secretary Mark Esper, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, and Attorney General William Barr recommended against such a deployment, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The meeting was "contentious," the official added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump has since appeared satisfied with deployments by the National Guard, the option recommended by the Pentagon and a more traditional tool for dealing with domestic crises. Pentagon leaders scrambled to call governors with requests to send Guard forces to Washington. Additional federal law enforcement were mobilized too. -REUTERS















WASHINGTON, June 8: US President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the withdrawal of National Guard troops from the streets of Washington after days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd."I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control," he tweeted. "They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!"Tens of thousands of people protested peacefully Saturday in many US cities. In Washington, no significant incidents were reported as protesters took to the streets near the White House, which was surrounded on all sides by fences and security barricades.Sometimes violent protests have swept the country since the May 25 death in Minneapolis, Minnesota of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer, who kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.Trump told his advisers at one point this past week he wanted 10,000 troops to deploy to the Washington D.C. area to halt civil unrest. The account of Trump's demand during a heated Oval Office conversation on Monday shows how close the president may have come to fulfilling his threat to deploy active duty troops, despite opposition from Pentagon leadership.At the meeting, Defence Secretary Mark Esper, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, and Attorney General William Barr recommended against such a deployment, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The meeting was "contentious," the official added.The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump has since appeared satisfied with deployments by the National Guard, the option recommended by the Pentagon and a more traditional tool for dealing with domestic crises. Pentagon leaders scrambled to call governors with requests to send Guard forces to Washington. Additional federal law enforcement were mobilized too. -REUTERS