Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:03 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Virus cases hit seven million as Latin America crisis deepens

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

SANTIAGO, June 8: The number of coronavirus infections globally topped seven million on Monday as deaths mounted in Latin America, but New Zealand's declaration of victory against the pandemic offered some hope for the rest of the world.
Europe also continued to emerge from its lockdown, with Pope Francis proclaiming that the worst was over in Italy although he expressed sympathy for Latin America.
"Your presence in the square is a sign that in Italy the acute phase of the epidemic is over," Francis said on Sunday while addressing Catholics in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis began.
"Unfortunately in other countries -- I am thinking of some of them -- the virus continues to claim many victims."
Rising numbers of deaths were recorded from Brazil to Mexico to Peru, driving the confirmed global death toll above 400,000 and the number of declared infections over seven million, according to an AFP tally.
Brazil's crisis is escalating and it has the world's third-highest death toll at more than 36,000, but President Jair Bolsonaro continues to play down the impact of the virus.
In Chile the confirmed death toll reached 2,290 after miscalculations from March and April were corrected, adding 1,541 to the figure, health minister Jaime Manalich said Sunday.
The virus, which emerged in China late last year, has forced more than half of humanity into some form of lockdown over the past six months and driven the global economy towards its worst downturn since the Great Depression.
China, which has been accused of covering up the crucial early stages of the virus, on Sunday hit back at critics saying, it "will respond in the face of rumours, defamation, attacks and smearing".
National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei said reports the government delayed sharing the virus genome sequence "seriously go against the facts".
The South Pacific nation lifted all domestic restrictions on Monday after it went 17 days with no new infections.
This allowed New Zealand Rugby to announce a restart to a top-flight domestic competition this week, with fans allowed to pack into the stadiums.
"We're incredibly proud, and grateful, to be the first professional sports competition in the world to be in a position to have our teams play in front of their fans again," NZR chief Mark Robinson said.
Thailand also hit a positive milestone after two weeks with no local infections. The only recorded cases came from overseas arrivals who were quarantined.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Heavy rain hits US states
Four rebels killed in Kashmir
Cuba says virus under control
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates
NZ lifts restrictions as it declares itself virus-free
Pakistan hospitals running out of beds as virus cases surge past 100,000
China to strengthen global cooperation in COVID-19 vaccine trials
NYT editor resigns after backlash over senator’s hardline op-ed


Latest News
The best TV show of the year so far
Best day of the year to be born
Push to reform US police intensifies ahead of Floyd funeral
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to US'
Nasim remains unconscious on life support, medical board reconstituted
BB Governor's age-limit raised to 67 years
Nasim's condition very critical, still on life support
Spain probes former king on Saudi case
East Rajabazar to be put on lockdown from Tuesday midnight
BEA places alternative budget of Tk 13.96 lakh crore for coming year
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Record 42 deaths, 2,735 test positive in one day
Faridpur City AL president arrested, 1,200 sacks of rice, arms, drug, cash seized
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
MP Abul Hasanat's wife Shahan Ara passes away
Nigeria sends special flight to collect Remdesivir from BD
Senior journalist Monayem Khan dies of coronavirus
DU method to detect coronavirus 'in 40 mins'
Govt cancels forged certificates of 1,181 freedom fighters
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Bangladesh
Protesters tear down statue amid anti-racism demos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft