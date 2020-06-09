|
Sewing machines given to poor women
DUMURIA, KHULNA, June 8: Some 30 sewing machines were distributed among the destitute women in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
A discussion meeting presided over by Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Sharmin Parvin Ruma was held at Shaheed Jubayer Ali Auditorium at around 11:30 am. Upazila Chairman Gazi Ejaj Ahmed was present as chief guest while Vice-Chairman Gazi Abdul Halim attended the programme as special guest.
After the discussion meeting, the sewing machines were given among the extremely poor families.