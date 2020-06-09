Video
Three unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents

Three persons died unnaturally in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Bhola, in two days.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Two persons were killed and three others injured while opening a septic tank at a house in Kurchai Village of Niguari Union under Pagla Police Station (PS) in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased were identified as Humayun, 35, son of Mannan Sarkar of Kurchai Village and Himel, 28, son of Siraj Master of the same area. The injured are Murshid, Shorif and Altaf.
Pagla PS Officer-in-charge (OC) Shahinuzzaman Khan said Murshid went down inside the tank at noon, and fainted with gas. Later, Sharif also became senseless while trying to rescue Murshid.
Hearing the scream, Altaf, Himel and Humayun went to rescue Murshid and Sharif, and all of them became senseless. However, locals rushed them to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, where Humayun and Himel declared dead.
Legal actions will be taken after investigating the incident, the OC added.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A worker was electrocuted while making a wedding party gate in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Md Jamal, 45, a resident of Ramganj Union in the upazila.
Locals said Jamal came in contact with a live electric wire while decorating a wedding party gate in Raichand Bazar area in the afternoon, in which he was critically injured.
He was rushed to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries.




Lalmohan PS OC Mir Khairul Kabir confirmed the incident.


