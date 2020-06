PORSHA, NAOGAON, June 8: Porsha Upazila administration in the district, in a drive, recovered 180 sacks of wheat on Sunday night.

But no one was arrested during the drive.

On information, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazmul Hamid and his team conducted a drive in East Diarapara area at around 10pm, and recovered the wheat sacks with the seal of Directorate General of Food. A tractor, used for transporting wheat, was also seized from there.