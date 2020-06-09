Three die of corona in two dists





COX'S BAZAR: Abdul Monayem Khan, a senior journalist, died of Covid-19 at Chittagong Medical College Hospital on Sunday. He was 54.

His elder brother Abdul Baset Khan confirmed the news of his death.

Monayem Khan was the Cox's Bazar Correspondent of The Financial Express.

His family sources said Monayem Khan had been suffering from fever since the middle of May. His son Abdul Mohaimen Khan, a college student, also fell sick.

On May 30, Monayem and his son had their samples tested for coronavirus at the PCR lab of Cox's Bazar Medical College Hospital and both of them tested positive. However, his son recovered.

Monayem Khan had been at home isolation since then. He was admitted to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital on June 3 after he developed severe respiratory problems.

As his condition deteriorated on Sunday, he was taken to the ICU where he breathed his last.

He was a senior member of Cox's Bazar Journalists' Union. He also worked for The Daily Star, The New Age and The Daily Sun.

MYMENSINGH: Two persons died with coronavirus symptoms in the district in two days.

The deceased were identified as Dr Debashish Das, 45, a high official of a garments factory in Dhaka; and Nazrul Islam, 45, a carpenter of Sohail Purbopara in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.

Dr Debashish, hailing from Shimulia in Savar, used to live at Shaheed Quarter area in the city with his family members.

Dr Debashish was admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital with fever and respiratory problems on Saturday morning, and he was shifted to the isolation ward of SK Hospital in the afternoon. He was under the ventilation support there, said Civil Surgeon (CS) ABM Mashiul Alam.

He died at the hospital at around 7am on Sunday.

His blood sample was collected for test, the CS added.

On the other hand, Carpenter Nazrul died at his house in Bhaluka Upazila on Saturday night. He had been suffering from fever and respiratory problems for the last two days.

Being informed, the blood sample of the deceased was collected in the morning, and sent it for test, said Bhaluka Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Soheli Sharmin.



















