Lightning kills three in two dists





KISHOREGANJ: Two persons were killed by separate lightning strikes in Bhairab and Kuliarchar upazilas of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Salim Mia, 28, son of Ahsanullah of Mendipur Village in Bhairab Upazila, and Kamrul Khandakar, 14, son of Harun Khandakar of Bara Chaysuti Village in Kuliarchar Upazila.

Separate thunderbolts struck them, while they were catching fish, leaving them dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhairab Model Police Station (PS) Md Shahid and Kuluarchar PS OC Md Abdul Hai Talukder confirmed the incidents.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A schoolboy was killed by lightning strikes in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rakib Hossain Rabbi, 12, a fourth grader at Abu Zaker Government Primary School. He was the son of Abdul Hashem, a resident of Charbasu area in the upazila.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Nurul Absar said thunderstorm struck Rakib in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.































