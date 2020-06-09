5 minors drown in 3 dists





MONPURA, BHOLA: A six-year-old boy drowned in a ditch in Monpura Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Al Amin was the son of Sahab Uddin Majhi, a resident of Rahmanpur Village.

Locals said the boy was playing at their courtyard. At one stage, he slipped into a ditch near his house while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, family members recovered his body.

LAXMIPUR: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Char Daktar area under Alexander Union in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Naima Akhter, 6, daughter of Md Siraj, and Nuha Akhter, 5, daughter of Md Alauddin, residents of the same area. The deceased were cousins.

Local sources said the minors went missing in a pond owned by Mosleh Uddin Bepari in the afternoon. Later, locals found their bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramgati Police Station (PS) Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.

PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Ultachhari Village of Panchhari Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Trisha, 8, daughter of Selim, and Afroza, 6, daughter of Upazila Unit Jubo League President Al-Amin. The deceased were cousins.

Local sources said being informed that the minor girls fell into the pond nearby their house, locals rescued them.

Later, they were rushed to Panchhari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Being informed, Panchhari PS OC (Administration) Md Dulal Hossain, OC (Investigation) Md Kamruzzaman and Sub-Inspector Partha Roy Chowdhury visited the spot.















