Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:02 AM
300 families marooned at Sharankhola

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

BAGERHAT, June 8: More than 300 families at Bogi and Gabtola villages under Southkhali Union in Sharankhola Upazila of the district have been marooned for the last few weeks.
The tidal water is entering the locality over a broken stretch of the guide dam along the Baleshwar River.
Cyclone Amphan hit the guide dam strongly and broke it. Now the full-moon impact has been pushing up the tidal water. Villages are getting submerged regularly. Household cooking activities are being hampered in many families.
On May 27, State Minister for Water Resources Col (Rtd) Zahid Faruk made an inspection to the dam. He gave assurance of repairing  its 2km damaged segment embodying Bogi-Gabtola by armed forces. But it is now almost two weeks passed and the promise is pending. With the delay in starting the repairing, the suffering of the locals is intensifying.
 A visit to the spot recently found the deluge approaching towards localities through the broken dam-part. It was submerging the houses.
Victims like Abu Sayed Hawladar, Mahabul Hawladar, Fulmia Hawladar of Satghor area and Kamal Hawladar and Mohammad Khan of Gabtoli said twice a day, the full-moon tide has been hitting them. Their houses have turned unlivable. The soils of the houses are being bulged, and the cooking ovens have been useless.
They expressed their anguish saying the minister just left away only giving assurance of repairing the dam. "But it is making no work. Now we're  set to die sinking in the water," they bemoaned.
Ward Members Md. Riadul Panchayet of Bogi and  Md. Zakir Hossain of Dakkhin Southkhali said over 300 families of these two wards along the Baleshwar River have been facing immense sufferings.
Their houses go under water at the time of tide flashing.
Thousands of people living along the banks of the Baleshwar River are in panic. They demanded immediate repairing of the dam.
Executive Engineer of Bagerhat Water Development Board Nahiduzzaman said 60km of the total 62km-long dam have been completed. The remaining 2km could not be dammed. So, it has been ringed.
He acknowledged erosion in some parts of the ringed segment. He assured that the repairing would be started soon.











