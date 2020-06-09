Video
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:02 AM
Home Countryside

50 fined for ignoring health guidelines

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in two days fined at least 50 people in three districts- Joypurhat, Natore and Bagerhat, for ignoring health guidelines issued by the government amid coronavirus outbreak.
JOYPURHAT: Nineteen motorcyclists were fined Tk 10,500 in the district for ignoring health guidelines issued by the government.
A mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Sumaiya Akter fined them for not following social distancing rules.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases have reached 212 with reporting nine more cases in the district, Civil Surgeon office control room confirmed.
NATORE: A mobile court here on Sunday fined eight persons Tk 200 each for not using mask during coronavirus outbreak in Lalpur Upazila of the district.
A mobile court led by Lalpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Ummul Banin conducted a drive in different areas of Lalpur and Kachua, and fined eight persons for violating the health guidelines issued by the government. The drive will be continued in the upazila, the UNO added.
BAGERHAT: Separate mobile courts here on Saturday fined 23 people Tk 24,700 for not wearing masks in different areas.




Additional District Magistrate Md Shahinuzzaman said a total of 11 mobile courts are now working in the district to take steps against those who are violating the government law of maintaining social distances and wearing masks.


