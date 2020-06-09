Five killed in road mishaps in 4 dists





PABNA: Two persons including a minor boy were killed, and another was injured in separate road accidents in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Abuda, 8, son of Afez Uddin of Baghail School Para Village under Paksey Union of Ishwradi Upazila, and Afzal Hossain, 60, of Lalpur Upazila in Natore.

Inspector of Paksey Police Out-post Shahidul Islam said a sand-laden tractor hit a van carrying Abuda and his father in Ishwardi EPZ area, leaving the duo seriously injured. Later, they were rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abuda dead.

However, locals caught Mintu, the driver of the truck, and handed him over to the police. On the other hand, an identified motorcycle hit Afzal Hossain from behind while he was returning home riding by rickshaw in Gokulnagar Raju Cinema Hall area in the upazila.

The locals rushed him to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Afzal dead.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A trader was killed in a road accident in Char Janglia area on Ramgati-Laxmipur Regional Road in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Amin Ullah, 55, resident of Char Sita Village under Char Badam Union in Ramgati Upazila. He was a hardware trader at Jamidarhat Bazar.

Locals said a leguna (local vehicle) hit the motorcycle he was riding by in Char Janglia area at noon, leaving Amin Ullah dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A motorcyclist was killed as a truck rammed into his vehicle in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday morning. Deceased Amir Hossain, 42, was a resident of the upazila.

Witnesses said a Kurigram-bound truck rammed into his motorcycle in Kanthalbari Bazar area in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police, however, seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Fulbari PS OC (Investigation) Nabiul Hasan confirmed the incident.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: An expatriate was killed and two other persons were injured in a triangular collision among two motorcycles and a lorry in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Jobayer Hossain, 38, was the son of Farhad Hossain, a resident of Khalapara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Jubayer's motorcycle collided with another one in Khalapara area after it got hit by a truck of Seven Rings Cement, in which Jubayer and two riders of another motorcycle were injured.

Critically injured Jobayer died on the way to Dhaka while the two others were admitted to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex.

Kaliganj PS OC AKM Mizanul Haq confirmed the incident.

















