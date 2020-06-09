Founding anniv of Feni Girls Cadet College held





The function was inaugurated by College Principal Group Captain Munim Khan Maslis, BPP, PSC, ATC. It was held at Bir Shrestha Shahid Mostafa Auditorium of the college.

Among others, Tahmina Parvin, president of Ladies Club of FGCC, Tofazzel Hossain, vice-principal, and Marzia Afrin, acting adjutant attended the inaugural programme.

Due to the outbreak of corona epidemic, the cadets of FGCC did not take part in the function.

Associate Lecturer Safik Uddin and Librarian Sharifa Khatun spoke on the occasion.

As chief guest, the principal said under the auspices of 'great education great life' the FGCC was established in 2006, and it is now turned into a unique college.

























