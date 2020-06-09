36 more contract corona





GOPALGANJ: Sixteen more people have contracted coronavirus in the district, taking the total number to 285.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Niaz Mohammad confirmed the information on Monday.

Of the infected, 123 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while two died.

Currently, 160 people are undergoing treatment at isolation ward at different hospitals and their respective homes.

MADARIPUR: Twenty more people have been infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning in the district.

District CS Dr Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the information.

A total of 193 have so far been infected with coronavirus till Sunday in the district.

Of the infected, 83 people have returned home after recovery from the virus while three persons died with coronavirus like symptoms.















